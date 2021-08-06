Weekend Hungama: Exciting Shows Of OTT Platforms One Shouldn't Miss

Guys, it's the weekend! So, to rule out the stress and have fun, watching your favourite movies is the best way! These days, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and Hotstar are creating noise with their interesting and intriguing content, one can happily engage themselves watching the new releases of the small screens.

So, we have listed the all-new releases of this week on OTT platforms for our readers… Take a look!

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Legend OF Hanuman Season 2

















Release Date: 6th August

This is an animated series and is the new of the successful first series. Being narrated by popular actor Shard Kelkar, this show shows off another chapter of Lord Hanuman's life. This series is being dubbed in seven languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada while it will be telecasted in 13 episodes.

Netflix

1. Navarasa

















Release Date: 6th August

'Navarasa' means 9 emotions (anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder). Being the concoction of 9 different stories, the movie also has 9 directors namely Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai who directed their individual tales. Ace Kollywood actors Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajessh, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram are essaying pivotal roles in this anthology film series. Along with AR Rahman, even D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran are composing the music for different tales of this series.

Amazon Prime Video

1. Cruel Summer

















Release Date: 6th August

The 10-part series is a physiological thriller that has Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew. Going with the official synopsis, "Cruel Summer is an unconventional series that takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America."

2. S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies Season 1

















Release Date: 6th August

This one is also a complete action drama where a narco kingpin escapes from the Mexican prison along with his son and finds a refugee at a remote drug rehab centre located on the border of the US where they, unfortunately, come across the deadly zombies.

Zee5

1. Dial 100

















Release Date: 6th August

Being the Manoj Bajpayee starrer and Rensil D'Silva directorial, it is a complete action drama. Being a cop drama and that too dealing with Dial 100 concept, the story moves forward with a mystery plot when a lady calls the police station and speaks with the officers to help to seek revenge for her son's death. It also has Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar and other popular small screen actors in pivotal roles.

So guys, enjoy your weekend watching these movies and thriller shows on the OTT platforms and stay safe at your homes! Happy Weekend…