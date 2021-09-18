Weekend Hungama: Movies To Watch Out In Theatres And OTT Platforms
Guys, the weekend is here… As it is a joyous time, all the movie buffs wish to watch their favourite movies, right! Last week was a complete blockbuster one having a release of almost 5-6 movies, even the upcoming week of September is all set to entertain the audience having a couple of most-awaited movies ready to hit the screens.
So, we Hans India have listed movies the Tollywood and Bollywood movies along with a few popular Hollywood web series that are ready to hit the screens this week… Take a look!
Maestro
Release Date: 17th September, 2021
Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Star Cast: Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannah
Director: Merlapaka Gandhi
Annabelle Sethupathi
Release Date: 17th September
Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Director: Deepak Sundarajan
Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu, Yogi Babu and Radhikaa Sarath Kumar
Love Story
Release Date: 24th September, 2021
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi
Director: Sekhar Kammula
Well, we have also listed the new series and shows that are being released on various OTT platforms… Take a look!
Amazon Prime
Goliath: Season 4 - Amazon Original Series
Release Date: 24th September, 2021
Despicable Me 2 (IMDb TV)
Release Date: 25th September, 2021
Netflix
September 18
Abominable
September 19
Nureyev
September 20
• Eagle Eye
• The Mustang
• Show Dogs
• Superstore: Seasons 1–5
September 21
• Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
• Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
September 22
• Confessions of an Invisible Girl
• Crime Stories: India Detectives: Season 1
• Dear White People: Volume 4
• Europe's Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain
• Intrusion
• Jaguar: Season 1
• Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan: Season 1
September 23
• Je Suis Karl
• Vita & Virginia
September 24
• Blood & Water: Season 2
• Ganglands (Braqueurs): Season 1
• Jailbirds New Orleans: Season 1
• Kota Factory: Season 2
• Midnight Mass: Limited Series
• My Little Pony: A New Generation
• The Starling
• Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia: Season 1
Disney+ Hotstar
September 20
• 9-1-1: S5
• Reservation Dogs
September 21
The Resident: S5
September 22
• Star Wars: Visions
• Our Kind Of People
September 23
The Wonder Years
September 24
A Spark Story
September 26
F1- Russian GP
So guys, watch these shows and movies this week and have a fun time with your friends and family!