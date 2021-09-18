Weekend Hungama: Movies To Watch Out In Theatres And OTT Platforms

Guys, the weekend is here… As it is a joyous time, all the movie buffs wish to watch their favourite movies, right! Last week was a complete blockbuster one having a release of almost 5-6 movies, even the upcoming week of September is all set to entertain the audience having a couple of most-awaited movies ready to hit the screens.

So, we Hans India have listed movies the Tollywood and Bollywood movies along with a few popular Hollywood web series that are ready to hit the screens this week… Take a look!

Maestro

Release Date: 17th September, 2021

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannah

Director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Annabelle Sethupathi

Release Date: 17th September

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Deepak Sundarajan

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu, Yogi Babu and Radhikaa Sarath Kumar

Love Story

Release Date: 24th September, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Well, we have also listed the new series and shows that are being released on various OTT platforms… Take a look!

Amazon Prime

Goliath: Season 4 - Amazon Original Series

Release Date: 24th September, 2021

Despicable Me 2 (IMDb TV)

Release Date: 25th September, 2021

Netflix

September 18

Abominable

September 19

Nureyev

September 20

• Eagle Eye

• The Mustang

• Show Dogs

• Superstore: Seasons 1–5

September 21

• Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

• Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22

• Confessions of an Invisible Girl

• Crime Stories: India Detectives: Season 1

• Dear White People: Volume 4

• Europe's Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain

• Intrusion

• Jaguar: Season 1

• Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan: Season 1

September 23

• Je Suis Karl

• Vita & Virginia

September 24

• Blood & Water: Season 2

• Ganglands (Braqueurs): Season 1

• Jailbirds New Orleans: Season 1

• Kota Factory: Season 2

• Midnight Mass: Limited Series

• My Little Pony: A New Generation

• The Starling

• Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia: Season 1

Disney+ Hotstar

















September 20

• 9-1-1: S5

• Reservation Dogs

September 21

The Resident: S5

September 22

• Star Wars: Visions

• Our Kind Of People

September 23

The Wonder Years

September 24

A Spark Story

September 26

F1- Russian GP

So guys, watch these shows and movies this week and have a fun time with your friends and family!