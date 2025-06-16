Live
What SS Rajamouli Was Paid When He Started Out Will Shock You
Discover how acclaimed director SS Rajamouli started his career with a first salary of only Rs. 50 as an assistant editor, before becoming one of India’s highest-paid filmmakers
SS Rajamouli is now recognized as one of India’s top film directors. Star actors eagerly seek opportunities to work with him, and many professionals in the industry aspire to collaborate with this celebrated filmmaker. However, Rajamouli’s journey started very humbly, and many are curious about how much he earned when he first entered the industry.
Recently, at the pre-release event of the film Kubera, starring Nagarjuna and Dhanush, Rajamouli revealed the answer. When asked by the event’s anchor about his first salary and who gave it to him, Rajamouli shared, “When I first worked as an assistant editor, my first salary was just Rs. 50. That was my very first income.”
Before rising to fame in cinema, Rajamouli initially worked on television serials. His dedication and talent eventually led him to the film industry, where he became a renowned director known for his grand adventure movies. Currently, he is working on a major new film starring Mahesh Babu.
Meanwhile, Kubera is scheduled for release on June 20th.