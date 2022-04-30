When someone says you can't do it, do it twice and take pictures, says Shraddha Das

Actress Shraddha Das has hit back at all those who bodyshamed her during her childhood for not being skinny and petite. The actress, who has made a place for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, took to Instagram to make her point.

She put out a video of her working out and posted pictures of her well toned body and wrote, "When someone says you can't do it, do it twice and take pictures." The actress also left a post script on the post in which she sarcastically thanked all the people who had body shamed her when she was a child.

She said, " Thank you to all the people in my childhood and school who body-shamed me for not being skinny and petite. My mother taught me to value myself and be proud of the way I am. Own your body! But I love Yoga and Zumba as a part of my lifestyle everyday along with tons of home cooked delicious food!"