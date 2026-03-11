When star power turns chaotic

The immense popularity of film stars often translates into overwhelming public enthusiasm whenever they make appearances. However, recent incidents involving massive fan gatherings at sensitive locations have once again raised questions about crowd management and responsible fandom.

Not long ago, a major controversy erupted when huge crowds gathered outside a hospital in Hyderabad after news spread that actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela had welcomed twins. The situation quickly spiralled into chaos as thousands of fans assembled near the hospital premises, leading to public criticism over the disturbance caused in a place meant for medical care and recovery.

A similar episode unfolded recently in Bengaluru when pan-India star NT Rama Rao Jr. visited a hospital for an inauguration event. Once his team announced the visit publicly, fans flocked to the venue in huge numbers hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. By the time NTR arrived, the crowd had swelled to an uncontrollable size. Security personnel struggled to manage the situation, and the hospital premises became overcrowded. Reports and visuals from the venue even showed damage to property, including a broken escalator caused by excessive pressure from the gathering.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported in either incident. However, the events have sparked widespread concern among the public. Similar fan gatherings in the past have led to stampede-like situations and, in some unfortunate cases, even loss of lives.

While the excitement of fans to see their favourite stars is understandable, the repeated chaos highlights the need for greater responsibility from both fans and celebrity teams. In many cases, the exact time and location of such appearances are widely circulated by PR teams, which inevitably attracts massive crowds.

Large public gatherings may be manageable during planned events like film pre-release functions held in open venues with proper security arrangements. But when actors attend events in confined or sensitive spaces such as hospitals, controlling the crowd becomes extremely difficult.

Industry observers feel that such situations could easily be avoided if celebrity visits were kept confidential until the last moment. After all, star power does not need constant public demonstrations. What truly matters is ensuring safety, maintaining civic discipline, and preventing avoidable chaos that could potentially lead to serious consequences.