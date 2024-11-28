When Will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Hit OTT? Kartik Aaryan’s Ghostbusting Adventure Coming Soon

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become a big hit, winning over both fans and critics. As part of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, the film mixes horror, comedy, and suspense. After its success in theatres, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

A Big Box Office Hit

Released on November 1, 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 216 crore in just two weeks. While many enjoyed the performances and familiar characters, some felt the film was repetitive.

Despite that, it’s been a major success and could even surpass the Rs 266 crore earned by the 2022 sequel.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also stars Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Even with competition from films like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to attract large audiences.

When Will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release on OTT?

The OTT release, originally set for December 2024, is now expected in January 2025. While it may stream on Netflix, the official release date has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

Plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan stars as Ruhaan (Rooh Baba), a ghostbuster investigating mysterious events caused by the spirit of Manjulika.

During his journey, he uncovers dark secrets and develops a romantic relationship with Meera (Triptii Dimri), adding a love story to the eerie plot.

The film also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar.