Why do we keep coming back to certain films: Red Lorry Film Festival

Red Lorry Film Festival, where cinematic brilliance meets artistic expression. After an impressive debut in April 2024, the festival returns with a grander vision, now presented as 'Take Two' in Mumbai and 'Parallel Verse' in Hyderabad.

This year’s edition promises an extraordinary cinematic experience with over 120 film screenings in Mumbai and 70 in Hyderabad. Audiences can look forward to exclusive premieres from renowned festivals like Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Toronto, along with curated masterclasses by some of the most respected figures in the film industry. Filmmakers also stand a chance to compete for prestigious honours, making this an unmissable event for cinephiles.

So, fasten your seatbelts—the journey into the world of cinematic excellence has begun!

Day One: A Captivating Start

The festival opened on a nostalgic note with Missamma, a Telugu classic that remains ahead of its time. A dedicated cinephile himself, the Chairman of Prasad Multiplex attended the screening, celebrating the film’s enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Then there was Alpha, a Dutch-language film that is intense and sharp. The background score is louder than the scenes, which is intentional. Alpha was chosen for this film festival due to its realistic subject and compelling narrative about what happens to a person who gets injured while skiing.

What makes a movie great? Even after watching it a hundred times, you still get involved with the actors and their journey. That's exactly what Se7en does for us. The movie was a masterpiece of its time. What makes it memorable is simple, the actors, Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. Brad Pitt plays a young cop, eager to prove himself to the world, while Morgan Freeman portrays a seasoned police officer on the brink of retirement, mature and composed. The film explores technical aspects like never before in the 90s, making it a groundbreaking piece for its era. However, what truly stays with the audience is the performances, which keep the film relevant even today.

Caligula: A psycho "king"’s descent into madness

A story about a psychotic "king", masterfully played by Malcolm McDowell, alongside the ever-graceful Helen Mirren. Directed by Tinto Brass, a renowned filmmaker in the erotic genre, the movie is notorious for its bold storytelling. However, what truly makes Caligula unforgettable is McDowell’s performance, as he takes us through the twisted mind of a psychologically disturbed Roman ruler. His portrayal alone is enough to make this film feel like the cinematic equivalent of reading a compelling historical novel.

This particular cut of the film, featuring archival footage and presented by McDowell himself, has received more positive reviews at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Last Showgirl: A fading profession on screen

The film delves into the life of the last showgirl in Vegas, offering a glimpse into a dying profession. It's a one-time watch at best. There's a scene where Jason Schwartzman remarks that showgirls have no real talent apart from their visual appeal, a statement that could be debated, though perhaps only by a handful of people. The movie explores what happens during the final performance of the last showgirl, but ultimately, it doesn’t feel festival-worthy. While it’s nice to see Pamela Anderson on screen after a long time, the festival could have selected a stronger entry in its place.

What’s Next?

Coming up today: Queer, Heat, Pushpakvimanam, and more. Tomorrow, the festival will also host Director Neelakanta’s masterclass, which promises to be an insightful session on cinema.







