Why is it essential for the youth to sustain and preserve Indian classical music?

Indian classical music is a treasure that connects us to our roots, telling stories of our ancestors and preserving our cultural heritage. For the youth, sustaining this art form is about more than tradition—it’s a way to express creativity and ensure that this rich legacy continues to inspire future generations while remaining relevant today.

1) Fewer people are practicing Indian classical music today, leading to its gradual decline and risking the loss of this invaluable cultural treasure.

Indian classical music is a rich and ancient art form, filled with tradition, history, and emotion. Unfortunately, fewer people are practicing it, risking its extinction. For the youth, preserving this music is about staying connected to our roots and heritage, while learning discipline, creativity, and emotional expression. By embracing it, they ensure its beauty and wisdom live on for future generations in a rapidly changing world.

2) Indian classical music offers profound emotional depth and spiritual experiences.

Preserving Indian classical music is vital for the youth as it connects us to our roots and cultural heritage. Beyond being an art form, it evokes deep emotions, calms the mind, and uplifts the soul. By embracing this tradition, young people can keep alive a treasure that teaches discipline, patience, and self-expression. Without their involvement, we risk losing this profound legacy to modernity.

3) Indian classical music techniques that are beneficial to health.

Indian classical music is more than just a cultural treasure; it has incredible health benefits that make it essential for the youth to preserve and sustain it. The techniques used in classical music, such as controlled breathing during singing and rhythmic patterns, promote better lung capacity and reduce stress. Listening to ragas has been shown to improve focus, calm the mind, and even help with emotional balance. For example, certain ragas are believed to relieve anxiety and boost positivity. By embracing and continuing this tradition, young people not only keep a rich heritage alive but also gain a natural way to improve their mental and physical well-being.

4) Indian classical music embodies centuries of cultural and spiritual traditions that connect the youth to their roots.

For the youth, preserving this art form connects them to their roots, teaches discipline, enhances emotional intelligence, and promotes inner peace. By embracing it, they ensure a future that values and appreciates this cultural legacy.

5) Classical music is a repository of knowledge, techniques, and compositions.

By preserving and sustaining this rich tradition, the youth can ensure that the wisdom passed down through generations continues to thrive. Classical music teaches discipline, creativity, and emotional expression, making it an important part of our cultural heritage that connects us to our roots and enriches our lives.

6) It serves as a foundation for creativity, influencing contemporary music genres and inspiring young artists.

Indian classical music is more than just a tradition; it’s a powerful foundation for creativity. By preserving and sustaining it, young artists gain access to timeless techniques and rich history that can inspire fresh, contemporary sounds. The influence of classical music is evident in many modern genres, helping to shape today’s music while also offering a deep well of knowledge for those seeking to innovate.

7) Learning classical music enhances discipline, concentration, and cognitive skills.

The rigorous practice involved in mastering classical music teaches patience and perseverance, which are valuable life skills. It also boosts concentration, memory, and attention to detail, as the intricate rhythms and melodies require the mind to stay engaged. By preserving this rich art form, the youth not only connect with their cultural heritage but also benefit from the mental and emotional growth that comes with it.

8) Responsibility of the young generation to preserve heritage.

It is essential for the youth to sustain and preserve Indian classical music because it is a vital part of our cultural heritage. As the younger generation, we have the responsibility to keep this rich tradition alive, passing it on to future generations. By learning, practicing, and promoting classical music, we ensure that these ancient art forms continue to thrive in a fast-changing world. Preserving our heritage helps us stay connected to our roots, while also sharing the beauty of our culture with the world.

9) Old compositions have folklore and stories through which we can learn and move ahead.

The old compositions are filled with folklore and narratives that teach us about our history, values, and emotions. By preserving this music, the youth can connect with the past and gain wisdom that can guide them in today’s world. It’s not just about maintaining a tradition—it’s about learning from the stories within these melodies and carrying forward their lessons for the future.

It’s essential for the youth to preserve Indian classical music as it connects them to their roots, teaches discipline, and fosters emotional growth. By doing so, they ensure its legacy continues to inspire future generations.

(This article is authored by Tanmay Bichu, a US-based tabla artist)