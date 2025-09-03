Widest release ever for an Indian film: ‘SSMB29’ to release in 120 countries

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next ambitious project with Superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled Globetrotter. Mounted on a grand scale, the film is planned for a worldwide release on March 25, 2027, marking Mahesh Babu’s biggest global launch yet.

A large portion of the story unfolds in forests, with Africa chosen as the primary setting. The current schedule is being filmed in Kenya, where close to 95% of the African sequences are being shot. Iconic landscapes such as Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli are being featured, with over 120 crew members working on this extensive schedule.

During the shoot, Rajamouli met Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who praised the filmmaker’s vision. The minister also made a significant announcement, revealing that Globetrotter will be released in 120 countries, making it the widest release ever for an Indian film. This record surpasses Bollywood films like Pathaan, Vikram Vedha, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which were promoted with large-scale international releases.

For now, the makers are maintaining secrecy around the project, with no posters or teasers unveiled. Even on Mahesh Babu’s birthday in August, no update was given. The team has confirmed, however, that the first glimpse will arrive in November 2025, with buzz that Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron may unveil it during his India visit for Avatar: The Fire and Ash.

The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, with music by MM Keeravani, Globetrotter is set to push Indian cinema to new global frontiers.