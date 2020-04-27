Wife's movie turns a problem for Suriya

Suriya is one of the popular heroes in the Tamil film industry. His wife Jyothika made her comeback to the films and is successfully doing movies again. One of her upcoming films is titled Pon Magal Vandal. The film features Jyothika in the role of a Lawyer. The film was supposed to release in March but due to lockdown, the film failed to hit the screens. Now, the makers decided to release the film directly on the OTT platform.

Because of the decision, The Tamil Nadu Theatres and Multiplex Association threatened to ban all the future films of actor Suriya if the same happens. Since Surya is the producer of the film, they took this decision. The producers are still firm on their decision of giving the theatrical release a skip.

There is a discussion going on about the decision of theatres association and most of them are supporting the producers since they cannot wait for more longer without any profits.