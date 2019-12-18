Will BMTC Brand Ambassador Puneeth Rajkumar Follow What He Preaches?

Puneeth Rajkumar is the brand ambassador of public transport system in Bengaluru — BMTC buses. The influx of people for better jobs and standard of living in Benglauru has not only caused population explosion but also increased the number pf vehicles on the road.

Bangalore city roads are chaotic to say the least and it's a hassle to commute. The worst is the case of pedestrians who struggle to move around. For those opting to travel on their own, it takes hours to go from one place to another and there are several jokes doing the rounds about Bangalore traffic.

Now, to put an end to the traffic menace, Sandalwood powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar has offered a solution.

Endorsing BMTC buses he says the government has gone all out to provide best in class transport facility, incluing volvo AC buses which is rarity in other cities. So, he said more people should travel by buses instead of taking out their personal vehicles. Even though he has not got a chance to travel by BMTC buses or Namma Metro, Puneeth says that all his relatives and friends take the public transport in Bengaluru that not only eases traffic congestion on roads but also reduces pollution.

Now, we wonder if Puneeth will find a way to opt for public transport too. Even though practically we are not sure how possible it is given his star power, we hope the BMTC comes up with a solution for this too to ensure celebrities lead by example so that their fans walk in their footsteps as there is tendency of fans blindly following the footsteps of their favourite icons.