Will Ramcharan, the star of 'RRR', collaborate with a Kannada director?

According to social media buzz, Ram Charan has reportedly given the green light to Kannada film director Narthan for a new project. Narthan, who directed the super hit "Mufti" in Sandalwood, is now eyeing to make his Tollywood debut. He is said to have presented a script to Ram Charan, which the "RRR" star reportedly liked. If everything goes well, Ram Charan will work with Narthan after he finishes his commitments with Tollywood directors. However, there has been no official announcement yet. There is also a rumor that if Ram Charan signs on for the project, Narthan is interested in collaborating with Kannada star Yash, who recently gained pan-India fame with "KGF2".

Ram Charan is currently busy filming with Tamil filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam for the tentatively titled film #RC15. The film is said to be a political action drama and the shoot is taking place in old city Hyderabad. Additionally, the "Magadheera" star has also approved a film with "Uppena" fame Buchi Babu Sana for another pan-India flick, which will begin after he finishes the Shankar project.



Ram Charan will also attend the 95th Academy Awards with his team as his film "RRR" has received a nomination for "Best Original Song" category at the Oscars. This is said to be the first fully Indian film to receive such a nomination.

