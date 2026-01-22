Will Smith recalls near-death experience during terrifying Arctic dive

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith has recounted a harrowing near-death experience during a scuba diving expedition in the Arctic while filming his travel documentary series Pole to Pole.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that moments into an underwater dive beneath thick Arctic ice, an emergency situation forced him to abort the dive, leading to a frightening struggle to reach safety. The ice above him, he said, was nearly 10 feet thick.

Recounting the incident, Smith explained that he and his team had ventured about 40 yards beneath the ice when he suddenly heard urgent instructions to abort the dive. As he attempted to ascend, he hit solid ice, triggering a moment of panic.

Trying to remain calm, Smith said he remembered that he was attached to a safety tether, which divers use to guide themselves back to the entry point. However, in the chaos, he accidentally pulled off his oxygen mask, briefly cutting off his air supply.

Despite the terrifying moment, the actor said he managed to put the mask back on and focus on controlling his breathing. He jokingly told Fallon that he even made a promise to himself during the ordeal, vowing to avoid such extreme adventures if he survived.

As Smith struggled to stay composed, he felt someone on the surface grab his tether and begin pulling him back towards safety. Once he realised he was no longer in danger, the fear gave way to awe.

He described the moment as unexpectedly spiritual, recalling how sunlight filtered through the ice above, transforming the scene from one of sheer terror into something breathtakingly beautiful. Smith said the experience left him deeply moved, adding that he silently prayed for the tether not to be released.

The actor also spoke about another intense experience from Pole to Pole, recalling a dangerous expedition in the Amazon rainforest where he accompanied indigenous locals searching for an anaconda.

Smith said the locals leapt into the river upon spotting the massive snake, swimming towards it as part of a conservation effort. He explained that the initiative aimed to test the anaconda’s scales for traces of illegal dumping in the water, as the reptile’s body could provide evidence for environmental violations.

Calling the experience “wild”, Smith admitted he was unsure why his presence was required for such a risky mission but noted that it offered a rare insight into conservation efforts in remote regions.