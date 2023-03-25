Will the 'Dasara' team dare to do this?

Nani's upcoming film Dasara is slated for a pan-India release on the 30th of this month. However, this date coincides with the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, a significant event in which people from several parts of the nation, including AP and Telangana, participate in Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam.

In recent years, the enthusiasm for Rama Navami has grown due to religious and political sentiments, particularly in the northern states.

Releasing the movie on the same day as Rama Navami could impact its morning show collections. Therefore, it would be wise for the team to release the film from the evening of March 29th, provided they are confident about the content.

Releasing the movie on Ram Navami day may indicate a lack of respect for the importance of Ramanavami events. However, if the team chooses to release the movie on the previous evening, it could demonstrate respect for Ramanavami while showing their confidence. This move could attract more first-day-first-show audiences.

Despite being a festival day, big-ticket movies typically generate significant demand from fans. Whether Nani's film falls into that category remains to be seen.