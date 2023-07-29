Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?

After a four year hiatus, Captain Marvel is finally making a return in MCU’s upcoming The Marvels featuring not one but three powerful and sassy superheroines. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joins forces with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to fight against the villainous forces set to destroy the world. As the film’s recently released trailer is receiving much love from the Indian fans, we wonder whether popular pan-India beauties will yet again come together to showcase their love for the upcoming Marvel Studios release.

















When four years ago, MCU fans were waiting with bated breaths for the then upcoming Marvel Studios release Captain Marvel to drop, Chennai fans had got a special treat! Promoting the film were superstars Tamannah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who had all come together as a display of women-power.





Currently urrently the actresses are caught up climbing ladders of success. While Tamannah Bhatia was recently seen in multiple OTT releases, recent-mum Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika. Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are also on a career high with multiple big-budget films in their kitty. It would be phenomenal to see all of these compelling and talented once again share a stage to celebrate the story of three powerful women ruling the screen!













The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in pivotal roles. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. The upcoming film follows Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau on a cosmic quest to save the world, while their powers inexplicably get intertwined with each other! Will they be able to untangle the power-mixup in time to banish the evil threat? Marvel Studios India's “The Marvels” hits Indian theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

