World Brain Tumor Day: Hrithik Roshan's Journey To Conquer The Disease

Every year on June 8th, World Brain Tumor Day is commemorated. The German Brain Tumor Association initiated this campaign, which is now celebrated globally to boost awareness and educate people about brain tumors.



Superstar Hrithik Roshan, the famous Bollywood actor had earlier been a victim of this deadly disease. He had survived and successfully turned out of this disease.

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan provided inspiration to his incredible bravery on his 46th birthday, sharing never-before-seen photos from his brain surgery. She said in an emotional Instagram post that she was nearly fainting with fear before he was carried into the operating room.

She mentioned how When he noticed his mother's grief, he winked and as if by magic, made her grin. All she needed was a smile from him which he realized and did with a wink to make her feel comforted and motivated.



He remained calm and undisturbed, however, and reassured her with a wink and a smile that everything would be fine.

She wrote an extended message quoting his strength, willpower, and positive approach towards the worrisome situation.

She remarked that within the photos taken before the surgery, Hrithik does not appear scared, but rather seems like someone who has already conquered the war and had achieved victory.

Through his journey of fighting against the disease and surgery, the actor taught everyone the way to encourage themselves within the hard and tough times and face the problem.

According to a study, the incidence of central nervous system tumors in India ranges from five to ten instances per one million people. Despite the severity of the condition, quick diagnosis and treatment can save many lives.

Meanwhile, tumors aren't always cancerous. Non-cancerous tumors are referred to as benign, whereas cancerous tumors are referred to as malignant.

There are symptoms that ought not to be ignored while also some myths are present within the society regarding the deadly disease.

Some of the major symptoms are headaches accompanied by persistent vomiting or projectile vomiting.

Sensorium changes or a loss of consciousness. Blurred vision and facing difficulties in balancing.

Treatment for a brain tumor, on the other hand, necessitates patience and cooperation from the patient. For such individuals, strong emotional support from family and friends is necessary, since any form of mental pressure or stress can lead to additional difficulties. As a result, such patients require assistance in maintaining a positive outlook in order to heal.



