‘World Famous Lover’ distributor tweet on Vijay Deverakonda shocks everyone

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is ‘Celebrating Kushi’ by sharing Rs 1 lakh each with 100 “Devera Families.” Today, Vijay took to his X handle and requested the needy families to send him their details to be eligible for the monetary assistance. While Vijay’s gesture has won everyone’s hearts, noted producer cum distributor Abhisek Nama didn’t seem impressed.

The X handle of Abhishek Pictures, Abhishek Nama’s production and distribution house, posted a shocking tweet by tagging Vijay’s ‘Celebrating Kushi’ tweet. “Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crs in the distribution of ‘World Famous Lover,’ but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting &hoping for you to save us and our exhibitors &distributors families also (sic),” the tweet read.

Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also

Released as a Valentine’s Day treat on February 14, 2020, World Famous Lover ended up as one of the biggest disasters in Vijay’s career. But Abhishek Nama’s tirade against Vijay after 3 long years has left everyone surprised. However, Vijay is yet to respond to the controversial tweet.