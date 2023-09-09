WWE superstars’ dances for ‘Naatu Naatu’ on stage

The WWE Superstar Spectacle was a grand success as the global wrestling brand came to Hyderabad for a one-day show. Various stars including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and others were present and fought in the pay-per-view exhibition event.

The WWE superstars had a blast in India as they indulged themselves in the activities. But a video from the event shows how the superstars have taken in the Indian culture within themselves.

The famous Telugu movie “RRR” directed by SS Rajamouli starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan won the Oscar recently for the Best Original song “Naatu Naatu”. And some of the WWE superstars were seen dancing to the tune during the event. After the completion of the event, Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens were in the ring. Mcintyre then said that he knows how to dance 'Desi'.

"We took a 19-hour flight over here, we do know Desi Dance," McIntyre said and then he instructed to 'Hit the Music.'

The 'Naatu Naatu' song was on the play as McIntyre, along with Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal and Riddle started to dance on the ring with the original steps of the song. The Hyderabad crowd erupted seeing their favourite stars showing off their dance skills. Kevin Owens meanwhile was sitting on the ring and enjoyed the show from his fellow colleagues.

https://twitter.com/WrestlingArts07/status/1700174751921057884?s=20











