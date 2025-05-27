‘X Roads’ promises a thrilling ride through crime and creativity

X Roads, an upcoming crime investigative thriller, promises to grip audiences with its intense narrative that blurs the lines between ambition and chaos. Written and directed by Shashi Preetam Pratapgiri, the film follows Bharti, a passionate film academy student, who teams up with a group of aspiring filmmakers to create an independent student film. However, their artistic journey takes a sinister twist when the project entangles them in a chilling crime, pulling their families into a vortex of fear, betrayal, and irreversible consequences.

The pre-release event of X Roads was recently held in Hyderabad, where noted producer Raj Kandukuri graced the occasion as chief guest. Celebrated actor Sumanth and legendary director K Raghavendra Rao also sent in special video messages, extending their congratulations and best wishes to the team.

The film dives deep into the emotional and psychological struggles of young dreamers caught in the pursuit of cinematic glory. As friendships are tested, loyalties crumble, and a relentless investigation by the CID unfolds, X Roads becomes more than just a mystery — it becomes a reflection of the dark undercurrents in the world of cinema.

The film features an ensemble cast including Snehal Kamat, Anirudh Mantripragada, Ajit Shukla, Santosh Anantharaman, Chinni Krishna, Janu Narayana, Charita Varma, Rajneesh Sharma, Rishi Reddy, Vishu V, Lohit Kumar, and Vaibhavsurya. It is produced by Aishwarya Krishna Priya, with music by Shashi Preetam and editing by Anirudh Mantripragada.

In a heartfelt note, director Shashi Preetam expressed deep gratitude to his team and supporters, especially his daughter and producer Aishwarya Krishna Priya, calling X Roads a life-altering journey shaped over four intense years. This thriller is not just a film — it's a mirror to the sacrifices and shadows behind every creative pursuit.