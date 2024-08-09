Yash Begins Shooting for His Next Film ‘Toxic’

Kannada superstar Yash, who gained nationwide fame with his blockbuster hits ‘KGF Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF Chapter 2,’ is gearing up for his next highly anticipated project. Yash’s powerful performances and the massive success of ‘KGF’ have catapulted him to Pan-India stardom, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move. Finally, Yash has officially announced his 19th film, ‘Toxic,’ which marks an exciting new chapter in his career.

‘Toxic,’ directed by the acclaimed Malayalam actress and filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, recently commenced shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony. Yash shared the news on his social media platforms, along with photos from the event, which quickly went viral. Fans flooded the comments section, wishing the star and the film's team success. The buzz surrounding ‘Toxic’ has already made it a trending topic across social media.

‘Toxic’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, further elevating the excitement. Kiara Advani has been cast as the leading lady, while Nayanthara is rumored to play Yash's sister in the film. Additionally, Tara Sutaria is set to play a pivotal role, and Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will be seen in a negative role. The combination of a talented director like Geethu Mohandas and such a star-studded cast has fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is being made on a grand scale with a substantial budget. The film is set to be an action-packed entertainer, promising high-octane sequences and compelling drama. Mark your calendars for April 10, 2025, as that’s when Toxic is slated to hit theaters. There are also whispers that the film might be split into two parts, although the production team has yet to confirm this.

Apart from ‘Toxic,’ Yash is also in talks for another major project with Bollywood director Nitish Tiwari. Reports suggest that Yash has been approached to play the role of Ravana in Tiwari’s epic retelling of Ramayanam. The film is rumored to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash’s involvement in this project is yet to be officially confirmed, but the prospect has already generated considerable interest.