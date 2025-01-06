Yash teases fans with an update of ‘Toxic’

Rocking Star Yash, renowned for his groundbreaking role in the KGF franchise, has set social media abuzz with the release of the first-look poster for his much-anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The poster, unveiled ahead of Yash's birthday, offers a glimpse into the dark and enigmatic world of the film, leaving fans eager for more.

The star shared the poster on social media with the caption, "Unleashing him…," featuring his silhouette in a white tuxedo jacket and fedora, leaning against a vintage car and exhaling a ring of smoke. The tagline, "His untamed presence is your existential crisis," hints at a gripping and thought-provoking narrative, drawing immediate attention to the film’s intriguing premise.

The visual style of the poster gives off an international flair, piquing curiosity about the film’s genre and storyline. The cryptic message further teases that a surprise is coming on January 8, 2025, at 10:25 AM, promising to reveal more about this intense, high-stakes drama.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, an internationally acclaimed director known for her work at the Sundance Film Festival. Fans can expect a thrilling cinematic experience as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups gears up to redefine genre storytelling.