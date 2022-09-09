Yashoda Teaser: Samantha Stole The Show With An Intriguing Plot…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is in the best phase of her career. She is now busy with Bollywood, Hollywood and a couple of Telugu projects too. At present, her upcoming movie Yashoda is all set to hit the big screens and thus, the makers dropped the teaser today on social media and showcased us a glimpse of the intriguing and interesting plot.



Going with the teaser, it all starts with the doctor confirming that Yashoda aka Samantha is pregnant. She congratulates her and also suggests to her some dos and don'ts that should be followed during her pregnancy phase. But unfortunately, Yashoda gets into big trouble and needs to fight herself for life. For example, the doctor suggested not lifting weights, but during her trouble time, it is shown that she is seen lifting some big stone to break something. When the doctor asks her to walk slowly, she is seen running in the forest as some dog is seen barking behind her. So, we need to wait and watch to know about what are the circumstances that force Yashoda to fight for her life.

The director duo Hari and Harish also spoke on this special occasion and doled out, "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot".

Samantha also shared the teaser on her Twitter page and wrote, "Strength, willpower & adrenaline! https://bit.ly/YashodaTeaser #YashodaTheMovie @Samanthaprabhu2 @Iamunnimukundan".

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma besides the lead actress Samantha.

Samantha is essaying the titular role while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!

The movie is slated to release in August but it got postponed due to unknown reasons. The new release date will be announced soon!

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Being a family entertainer, Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Sam already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies. Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!