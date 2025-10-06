‘Yemi Maya Premalona’ is a soulful musical tale winning hearts

The music album Yemi Maya Premalona, produced under the Aki Creative Works banner, is receiving widespread appreciation from audiences. Starring Anil Inumadugu and Veni Rao in the lead roles, the album has become a hit on YouTube, amassing impressive views since its release during the Dussehra festival.

What makes the project special is that Anil Inumadugu not only plays the lead role but also directed the album and penned its lyrics. The melodious composition by Mark Prashanth adds emotional depth, while singers Dinkar Kalavula and Divya Aishwarya breathe life into the song with their soulful voices.

Set against the scenic backdrops of Kerala, Yemi Maya Premalona narrates the tender story of an orphaned young man working as a tourist guide whose life takes a beautiful turn when he encounters a girl on a cloudy day — a meeting that changes everything for him. The ten-minute-long music video explores love, longing, and destiny with a cinematic touch.

The visuals, captured by cinematographer Shravan, stand out for their breathtaking portrayal of Kerala’s lush landscapes and vibrant colors, making every frame visually rich. The on-screen chemistry between Anil and Veni Rao feels natural and heartfelt, adding to the song’s charm.

Produced by young talents Ajay and Vishnu under Aki Creative Works, Yemi Maya Premalona combines touching storytelling, fine direction, and impressive visuals, making it a delightful musical experience for viewers.