Live
- October’s full Harvest Moon marks the year’s first supermoon — here’s when you can catch it in the night sky
- Rumors False: Microsoft Confirms Xbox Next-Gen Console On Track
- OpenAI and Jony Ive are reportedly facing challenges in developing their highly confidential new AI device.
- U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal
- Digvijaya Singh condemns ‘mentality’ behind attack on CJI
- Tea sector in Bengal's northern region envisages over Rs 100cr losses due to rain, landslides
- ‘Pathetic’: PM Modi on Bengal law and order after attack on BJP MP
- EVs likely to cost same as petrol vehicles in 4–6 months: Nitin Gadkari
- RPF, NDRF and IRIDM join hands on saving lives during Golden Hour
- ‘Yemi Maya Premalona’ is a soulful musical tale winning hearts
‘Yemi Maya Premalona’ is a soulful musical tale winning hearts
The music album Yemi Maya Premalona, produced under the Aki Creative Works banner, is receiving widespread appreciation from audiences.
The music album Yemi Maya Premalona, produced under the Aki Creative Works banner, is receiving widespread appreciation from audiences. Starring Anil Inumadugu and Veni Rao in the lead roles, the album has become a hit on YouTube, amassing impressive views since its release during the Dussehra festival.
What makes the project special is that Anil Inumadugu not only plays the lead role but also directed the album and penned its lyrics. The melodious composition by Mark Prashanth adds emotional depth, while singers Dinkar Kalavula and Divya Aishwarya breathe life into the song with their soulful voices.
Set against the scenic backdrops of Kerala, Yemi Maya Premalona narrates the tender story of an orphaned young man working as a tourist guide whose life takes a beautiful turn when he encounters a girl on a cloudy day — a meeting that changes everything for him. The ten-minute-long music video explores love, longing, and destiny with a cinematic touch.
The visuals, captured by cinematographer Shravan, stand out for their breathtaking portrayal of Kerala’s lush landscapes and vibrant colors, making every frame visually rich. The on-screen chemistry between Anil and Veni Rao feels natural and heartfelt, adding to the song’s charm.
Produced by young talents Ajay and Vishnu under Aki Creative Works, Yemi Maya Premalona combines touching storytelling, fine direction, and impressive visuals, making it a delightful musical experience for viewers.