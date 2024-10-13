Young heroes make exciting news this Dasara

Telugu cinema is abuzz with major stars unveiling exciting projects, sparking anticipation for fans. Mega Prince Varun Tej’s Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar, is set for a worldwide release on November 14. With the film’s shoot wrapped up, post-production in full swing, and action-packed teasers creating a buzz, Matka promises to be Varun Tej’s most expensive project. Featuring Meenakshi Chaudhry and Nora Fatehi as the leading ladies, the film's intense poster showcasing Varun Tej in a rugged avatar has amplified the hype.

Meanwhile, Natural Star Nani is reuniting with director Srikanth Odela for #NaniOdela2, following their hit Dasara. The film, set to elevate Nani's mass appeal, will feature him in a never-seen-before ferocious role. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, this ambitious project is expected to outshine Dasara in scale and storytelling.

Adding to the festive excitement, Ustaad Ram Pothineni announced his next film with director P. Mahesh Babu under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Tentatively titled RAPO22, the film is set to begin shooting in November. This marks Ram’s first collaboration with the production house, and it promises a new-age action-packed narrative.

Star boy SidduJonnalagadda also thrilled fans with the announcement of his next socio-fantasy film, revolving around a historic mission to retrieve the iconic Kohinoor diamond. Directed by RavikanthPerepu, this high-budget film is slated for a 2026 release and promises global standards in technical brilliance.

These power-packed projects are set to redefine Telugu cinema, raising the bar for storytelling and production quality.



