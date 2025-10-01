YRF Invites Story Ideas from New Screenwriters, Launches “YRF Script Cell” 

Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of Bollywood’s most influential production houses, has unveiled a new initiative named YRF Script Cell, aimed at giving aspiring screenwriters direct access to the doors of the Hindi film industry.

Announced via YRF’s social media platforms, the Script Cell will invite writers to submit registered synopses of story ideas. If the concept is deemed promising, the YRF team may request a full screenplay for further development. The call is specifically targeted at writers who have great ideas but lack the connections to reach established filmmakers.

As part of the promotional post, YRF stated,“The YRF Script Cell is a call to all writers aspiring to build a career in the Hindi film industry! We want to find the next generation of thinkers who can bring us innovative and compelling ideas that will hopefully define the future of cinema.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, emphasized that the studio has long recognized the value of “disruptive and truly fresh scripts” as key assets in the cinematic landscape. He reiterated that while YRF has a legacy built on adaptation and staying relevant, this new initiative is also a recognition that today, content is king and creators must be nurtured.

Over the years, YRF has been a launchpad for many successful filmmakers and screenwriters. Names like Kunal Kohli, Kabir Khan, Jaideep Sahni, Siddharth Anand, and Maneesh Sharma have had early associations with YRF.

Interested writers can log on to scripts.yashrajfilms.com, register their synopsis, and submit their stories. If selected, the production house may request a full screenplay for consideration.