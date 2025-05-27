Live
- CBI registers FIR in Himachal Chief Engineer's death case
- K'taka govt holds Covid-preparedness meet with directors of state-run medical colleges & hospitals
- Legends remembered, icons felicitated in Padma ceremony
- IPL 2025: Hazlewood misses out, Patidar on the bench as RCB opt to bowl against LSG
- Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Special Bulletin on Paddy Purchase
- Varanasi court rejects complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Lord Ram fictional' remark
- Anil Kumble thanks Karnataka govt after being named State Forest and Wildlife Ambassador
- Bengaluru traffic woes: Govt announces resumption of towing illegally parked vehicles
- Study links global warming to rising cancers among women
- Top 5 Latest Tamil Movies of 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss
Zatsu Tabi Episode 9 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch & What to Expect
Zatsu Tabi episode 9 airs on June 2, 2025, at 10 PM JST. Discover the release time for all regions, where to watch online, and what’s coming next in Chika’s journey across Japan.
Zatsu Tabi Episode 9 will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10 PM JST (Japan time). That’s when fans in Japan can watch it on TV.
If you’re watching from outside Japan, don’t worry—we’ve got your time zone covered! Check the list below to see when it drops where you are.-
Episode 9 Release Time Around the World
Region, Time, and Day & Date
Pacific Time (US/Canada) | 6:00 AM | Monday, June 2, 2025
Central Time | 8:00 AM | Monday, June 2, 2025
Eastern Time | 9:00 AM | Monday, June 2, 2025
UK (GMT) | 1:00 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025
Central Europe (CET) | 3:00 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025
India (IST) | 6:30 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025
Philippines | 9:00 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025
Australia (ACT) | 10:30 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025
Where You Can Watch It
In Japan: Watch on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, or YTV
Outside Japan: Stream it on Crunchyroll (English subtitles available with a subscription)
What Happened in Episode 8?
Last time, Chika went on a journey to Hiroshima with her friend Yui and senior manga artist Fuyune. The trip was full of beautiful sights, quiet moments, and deep conversations.
Chika is trying to come up with an idea for her next manga, but it’s hard. She feels stuck. Her friends notice this and tell her to use her real-life feelings and experiences to help shape her story.
One memorable scene showed their train stopping because it hit an animal. It was a small but emotional moment that helped Chika reflect and slow down. These types of experiences, her friends say, are perfect for storytelling.
Chika’s Manga Struggles
Chika is under pressure from her editor to write a manga that connects with readers. But how can she do that if she doesn’t know what to say?
That’s where Yui and Fuyune help. They remind her that her journey across Japan is full of ideas—she just needs to feel it and write from the heart.
What Will Happen in Episode 9?
In Episode 9, we’ll likely see:
Chika traveling to new places in Japan
More deep talks and bonding with Yui and Fuyune
New funny or emotional travel moments
Chika slowly finding inspiration for her manga
This anime isn’t about action or drama—it’s about self-discovery, friendship, and life on the road. If you enjoy stories that feel real and calm, this episode is something to look forward to.