Zatsu Tabi Episode 9 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch & What to Expect

Zatsu Tabi Episode 9 will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10 PM JST (Japan time). That’s when fans in Japan can watch it on TV.

If you’re watching from outside Japan, don’t worry—we’ve got your time zone covered! Check the list below to see when it drops where you are.-

Episode 9 Release Time Around the World

Region, Time, and Day & Date



Pacific Time (US/Canada) | 6:00 AM | Monday, June 2, 2025



Central Time | 8:00 AM | Monday, June 2, 2025



Eastern Time | 9:00 AM | Monday, June 2, 2025



UK (GMT) | 1:00 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025



Central Europe (CET) | 3:00 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025



India (IST) | 6:30 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025



Philippines | 9:00 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025



Australia (ACT) | 10:30 PM | Monday, June 2, 2025



Where You Can Watch It

In Japan: Watch on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, or YTV

Outside Japan: Stream it on Crunchyroll (English subtitles available with a subscription)

What Happened in Episode 8?

Last time, Chika went on a journey to Hiroshima with her friend Yui and senior manga artist Fuyune. The trip was full of beautiful sights, quiet moments, and deep conversations.

Chika is trying to come up with an idea for her next manga, but it’s hard. She feels stuck. Her friends notice this and tell her to use her real-life feelings and experiences to help shape her story.

One memorable scene showed their train stopping because it hit an animal. It was a small but emotional moment that helped Chika reflect and slow down. These types of experiences, her friends say, are perfect for storytelling.

Chika’s Manga Struggles

Chika is under pressure from her editor to write a manga that connects with readers. But how can she do that if she doesn’t know what to say?

That’s where Yui and Fuyune help. They remind her that her journey across Japan is full of ideas—she just needs to feel it and write from the heart.

What Will Happen in Episode 9?

In Episode 9, we’ll likely see:

Chika traveling to new places in Japan

More deep talks and bonding with Yui and Fuyune

New funny or emotional travel moments

Chika slowly finding inspiration for her manga

This anime isn’t about action or drama—it’s about self-discovery, friendship, and life on the road. If you enjoy stories that feel real and calm, this episode is something to look forward to.