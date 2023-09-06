Live
Just In
CBI arrests GAIL executive director, 4 others in graft case
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an executive director (ED) of GAIL (India) Ltd, and four others in an alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case on Tuesday. It is alleged that kickbacks were offered to favor some contractors in gas pipeline projects, an official said.
Executive director KB Singh, along with chief general manager Davinder Singh and director of Vadodara-based Advance Infrastructures Surender Kumar, were among those arrested, the official said.
The GAIL has confirmed the arrests in a regulatory filing.
A bribe was allegedly paid for favoring the company in two GAIL pipeline projects – Srikakulam to Angul and Vijaypur to Auraiya. On receiving inputs about the bribe exchange, the CBI launched an operation, conducting searches in the offices of senior management of GAIL and making the arrests.
“CBI conducted searches in Delhi, Noida, and Vishakhapatnam at several locations,” the official said.