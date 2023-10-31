Live
Delhi Police Bolster Security Measures Ahead Of Festival Season
- In response to the recent blasts in Kerala and in preparation for the festive season, Delhi Police have heightened security in and around the city, deploying specialized teams to monitor potential threats and unusual activities.
- Key areas such as government offices, public venues, markets, and places of worship are under increased scrutiny, with a focus on maintaining safety and preventing untoward incidents.
Notably, Delhi's law enforcement has increased security in areas surrounding churches, temples, and other places of worship to thwart any potential untoward incidents in high-traffic areas. To achieve maximum security, local personnel, in collaboration with specialized units such as the security, crime branch, and special cells, have been tasked with maintaining vigilance in public spaces.
An official stated, "The teams have erected barricades along the borders, including those from Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and other directions. Our checkpoints are active, and police patrols are ensuring that no illegal or suspicious entries occur."
Meanwhile, the decision to intensify security measures comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Kerala, where on Sunday, a series of explosions inside a convention center in Kalamassery, Kochi, claimed three lives and left several others injured. The event, organized by Jehovah's Witnesses, was a prayer meeting, and the explosions occurred at approximately 9:30 am. A man claiming responsibility for the blasts has been arrested by the police.