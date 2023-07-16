Delhi Rains: Severe Flooding Continues In Delhi, Disrupting Traffic and Water Supply

The situation in Delhi remained critical on Sunday as several areas, including ITO, Akshardham, and other localities, continued to be flooded, despite the water level of the Yamuna river slowly receding. The flooding had a significant impact on traffic, particularly on Mathura Road, where waterlogging near the Apollo hospital and Jasola metro station caused congestion and slow movement of vehicles near the Sarita Vihar flyover.



Drone visuals captured the persistent waterlogging in the ITO and Akshardham areas, which further disrupted traffic flow. The water level of the Yamuna, which had reached 207.67 meters on Saturday, decreased to 206.14 meters by 6 am on Sunday. The capital city is currently facing an unprecedented flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna river, leading to its breach and overflow.





#WATCH | Akshardham area in Delhi continues to remain flooded. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation there. pic.twitter.com/doWBoNapMz — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023





Although the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, has been gradually decreasing over the past two days, a further decline is anticipated. However, the water level of the Yamuna river remains above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. To ensure the safety of the residents living in low-lying areas, thousands of people have been relocated to safer zones and relief camps as floodwaters inundated their homes and nearby markets along the river.

According to the weather office, Sunday's forecast for Delhi includes a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In a positive development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that normal water supply in Delhi, which had been disrupted due to flooding in the water treatment plants (WTPs), is likely to be restored on Sunday. The Chief Minister stated that the WTPs at Wazirabad and Chandrawal would resume operations by Sunday, ensuring the availability of treated water to the residents of Delhi.