Delhi Rains: Yamuna River Water Level Decreases In Delhi, But Flooding Crisis Continues

Previously, at 8 pm on Sunday, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi was recorded at 205.56 meters. Despite the consistent decrease in water level, the districts of North, South East, North East, and Central in the capital have been severely affected, with numerous areas still submerged. This has led to significant disruptions in traffic. Furthermore, heavy rainfall in Delhi on Saturday evening has worsened the situation. Atishi, a Delhi Minister, stated that the streets were filled with water and it would take time for the water to recede due to the high level in drains and the Yamuna River. She also mentioned that all the ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal government would be on-site to address any issues related to rainfall and flooding.



The Kejriwal government reported that they had already rescued a total of 25,823 individuals by Saturday evening, with 23,451 of them residing in relief camps. Notably, the Yamuna River reached its highest level in 45 years, peaking at 208.65 meters on Thursday, July 13. Subsequently, on Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters. This flood event has resulted in the submersion of several low-lying areas and the flooding of numerous roads in Delhi.