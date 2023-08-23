Delhi to Witness Temporary Holiday of Offices, Markets, And Schools During G20 Summit

Municipal, state-operated, and non-essential private offices within Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 Summit, as informed by officials on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced on Tuesday that due to the G20 Summit, there will be a closure of all Delhi government and municipal corporation schools and offices in the national capital from September 8 to 10.



According to government sources, all markets and banks falling within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also observe closure during the G20 Summit. This decision was taken following a recommendation from the Delhi Police to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to declare September 8-10 as government holidays.

An unnamed official disclosed that the proposal for the holiday was presented to Minister Gopal Rai of the General Administration Department, who approved it and forwarded it to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for final approval. The official mentioned that a formal order declaring the public holiday will be issued once Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena gives his final approval. Another high-ranking official indicated that LG Saxena will issue a gazette notification, after which commercial and business establishments will be instructed to close between September 8 and 10.

Further insights from government insiders revealed that all markets and banks in the New Delhi police district will indeed remain closed during the G20 Summit. Additionally, several Metro stations, such as Supreme Court and Central Secretariat, are likely to be shut down for security reasons. Non-essential heavy vehicles will not be permitted to enter the city from September 8 to 10.

Brijesh Goyal, the head of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), expressed that no official order has been issued regarding shop closures in the New Delhi area. He urged the government to keep the shops open to provide a shopping experience for the guests, while assuring cooperation for security measures.

Previously, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Madhup Tiwari, in a letter to Chief Secretary Kumar, highlighted the significance of the G20 Summit and the logistical preparations involved. Declaring a public holiday, according to Tiwari, would help manage potential traffic congestion and reduce inconvenience to Delhi residents. The move would also enhance safety and security for delegates and contribute to the success of the Summit. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations) Suman Nalwa supported this approach, explaining that the recommendation aimed to alleviate traffic challenges due to the comprehensive security and movement plan prepared by the Delhi Police for the G20 Summit.