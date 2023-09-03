Delhi Youth Uses Paper Cutter to Fatally Injure Tutor Accused of Sexual Assault and Extortion

On Saturday the police in Delhi reported that a youth has been taken into custody for supposedly killing his 28-year-old tutor. It is alleged that the tutor had been sexually assaulting the juvenile multiple times.



The accused was apprehended on Friday approximately three days after the incident occurred. The juvenile is believed to have killed the tutor in an act of retaliation utilizing a sharp weapon.

The police were alerted to the situation when they received information on Wednesday afternoon about an open apartment in Jamia Nagar with blood stains visible outside the premises.

Upon arrival at the scene authorities discovered the lifeless body of a man positioned on the ground showing severe lacerations to his neck as stated by the police team.

A senior officer revealed that the victim had previously lived in Zakir Nagar along with his family. The one-room apartment where the tragic incident unfolded belonged to the man's family.

It was a rented property that had recently been vacated by a tenant just a few days prior according to the officer.According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Rajesh Deo findings from the investigation have uncovered that the male suspect purportedly identified as being homosexual and had encountered the underage individual approximately two months ago.

It is alleged that during their acquaintance the suspect committed multiple instances of sexual assault against the minor. Additionally, the tutor went so far as to secretly record a personal video of his pupil and subsequently used it as leverage issuing threats to upload the video on social media unless his demands were met.

The incident occurred when the young individual was summoned by their tutor to visit the tutor's residence in Jamia Nagar. It is alleged that upon arrival the juvenile arrived armed with a pointed paper cutter and proceeded to cut the tutor's throat before swiftly escaping from the scene.

Law enforcement authorities have successfully apprehended the suspect and during the arrest, they recovered the victim's mobile phone along with the clothes and shoes that the juvenile was wearing during the incident.