Delhi's Development Grinds To A Halt As 400 Specialists' Services Terminated

The recent termination of services for approximately 400 "specialists" by the lieutenant governor (LG) has led to the suspension of several important projects in Delhi, including initiatives aimed at creating 200,000 job opportunities in the city, according to statements from the Delhi government on Friday.

These projects had engaged fellows and "specialists" hired by the Delhi government to expedite project policies, as revealed by State Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. These fellows, who were graduates of prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management, Delhi School of Economics, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences, were highly qualified professionals who closely collaborated on public policies.

They worked in conjunction with IAS officers and DANICS (Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services) to conduct research and analysis on various issues, including studying policies from other states, identifying gaps, and proposing solutions. Their role was pivotal in ensuring smooth and swift development. The abrupt dismissal of these fellows has resulted in the halt of many government activities, possibly indicating an intention to impede development efforts, according to Delhi Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The affected projects encompass significant endeavors such as the redevelopment of six popular markets and three food hubs, along with the implementation of five key policies designed to improve the city's socioeconomic landscape. These include policies related to Solid Waste Management and electric vehicles. The Delhi government has characterized the removal of these fellows as a disruptive move that has left multiple ministries and departments uncertain about the city's future development trajectory.

The dismissal of these specialists on July 3 by the Centre-appointed LG stemmed from alleged non-transparent appointments made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This decision added to the ongoing disagreements between the state and the Centre. The AAP labeled the terminations as "unconstitutional."

The sacked specialists had been appointed by the Delhi government to serve as advisers, fellows, consultants, and senior research officers across various departments and agencies. Their contributions played a crucial role in identifying gaps, conducting market research, collecting evidence-based insights, and devising viable solutions for the government's projects.

The unexpected removal of these Delhi government fellows has cast uncertainty over multiple ministries and departments and has disrupted the course of the city's development. As deliberations continue on the ramifications of this sudden upheaval, both the residents and authorities in Delhi await a resolution that will reignite the path towards progress.