Delhi's Iconic Gandhi Nagar Market Set For Major Redevelopment

There are other important matters on the agenda for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting scheduled for today. One key topic is the "redevelopment" of the historic Gandhi Nagar market, which is set to be discussed during the municipal House meeting in Delhi. This renowned market is known as Asia's largest hub for ready-made garments and textiles.



According to a communication dated September 14 from MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, the Delhi government desires that the MCD oversee the project because the area falls under its jurisdiction, and the industries department lacks expertise in such work. However, the industries department is likely to provide funding for the project, as mentioned in the communication.

The primary objective of the project is to rejuvenate the market by upgrading roads, sewer lines, parking facilities, public utilities, and making it more conducive to exports.

Over the past six months, various entities including the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), officials from the industries department, engineering department, Delhi Jal Board, and BSES have conducted multiple assessments of the area to determine the necessary work.

An MCD official stated, "A 14-point action plan has been created for the development of the market infrastructure in the first phase, with the second phase focusing on further beautification and facade improvement."

Located along Pushta road in east Delhi, Gandhi Nagar is a historic market with over 25,000 shops and 10,000 household manufacturing units, generating a daily turnover of more than ₹100 crore. Despite its economic importance, the market's share in the garment trade has been declining due to inadequate infrastructure.

The proposed plan by MCD includes the resurfacing of the main Gandhi Nagar road and 2 km of arterial roads within the market area, which will serve as the primary transit routes.

To facilitate commuter movement, the construction of two multi-level car parks at Pushta Road and Shastri Park near C&D plant is proposed, with last-mile connectivity from the Shastri Park metro station via golf carts.

The drainage system will be upgraded with reinforced cement concrete-type drains and parallel ducts for services on both sides, accompanied by the construction of improved streets connecting to the main Gandhi Nagar road.

In a bid to replicate the Chandni Chowk renovation, the civic body plans to relocate five transformers and overhead cables in the first phase, with BSES providing an estimated budget of ₹12 crore. Additionally, provisions will be made for fire safety, including underground reservoirs and fire hydrants.

Minor additions to the plan include informative signboards, new street furniture, and improved sanitation facilities. Stakeholder input will be sought before finalizing the scheme.

Hukum Chand, the head of the Gandhi Nagar Traders' Association, emphasized the urgent need for road repairs, drainage channel installation, and improved sanitation conditions, stating that these are the top priorities for the area.