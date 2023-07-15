Flood waters recede. Restrictions on many Delhi roads lifted

New Delhi: With flood waters receding in river Yamuna, the traffic police has lifted traffic restrictions on several roads in Delhi on Saturday.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police on Saturday, Yamuna's water level dropped to 207.67 metres at 8 am on Saturday, reducing the water level on roads. As a result restrictions for traffic movement were relaxed on some roads

Police said. “Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement,” the advisory stated. Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened, the advisory added.

The road stretches that still remain shut for movement, include Ring Road - Majnu Ka Tilla – ISBT - Shanti Van - IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road - IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, old iron bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road - Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT. The Kashmere Gate ISBT remains closed, the police said. The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border and Bhopura Border