G20 Summit's Success: China And US Acknowledge Unity In Tackling Global Challenges

China has expressed its positivity towards the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, emphasizing that it sends a promising message of member countries collaborating to address global challenges and foster economic recovery. This follows India's significant diplomatic achievement at the G20 summit, where consensus was reached despite major differences concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to end the "global trust deficit" resonated during the summit.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the G20 declaration reflects positively on China's proposals and signifies the unity of G20 nations in tackling worldwide challenges, providing an optimistic outlook for economic resurgence. China played a constructive role in the preparatory process, considering the concerns of developing nations and supporting outcomes that promote global development.

China reaffirmed its commitment to the G20 and its role in addressing risks to the world economy and various development sectors. Premier Li emphasized solidarity, cooperation, and shared responsibility to advance a partnership conducive to global economic recovery, openness, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The G20 comprises countries representing a significant portion of global GDP, trade, and population. The grouping includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union, with the African Union recently admitted as a permanent member.

Meanwhile, the United States also commended the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi as an "absolute success." The US State Department official spokesperson, Matthew Miller, underscored the importance of the G20's statement, which called for respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing the core issue underlying Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The G20 Nations, without explicitly mentioning Russia, referenced the Bali declaration and stressed the need for acting in accordance with the UN Charter's principles and the pursuit of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine while refraining from threats or the use of force for territorial gain.

The New Delhi Declaration affirmed the G20's role as the primary forum for international economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of upholding international law, including territorial integrity, sovereignty, and humanitarian principles.

In summary, the G20 summit in New Delhi achieved consensus on critical issues, reflecting unity among member countries to address global challenges and bolster economic recovery, with China and the United States recognizing the significance of the summit's outcomes.