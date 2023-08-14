Live
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
- Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands
- Glasses on doors of Owaisi's Delhi home found broken
Just In
I-DAY TOMORROW: Prez Murmu to address nation today
Highlights
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on...
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," it said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS