IMD Forecast: Overcast, rainy weather on Friday 28th July
New Delhi: Light rain occurred in many districts of Delhi on Thursday.In contrast, the weather remained cloudy for the majority of the day. As a...
New Delhi: Light rain occurred in many districts of Delhi on Thursday.In contrast, the weather remained cloudy for the majority of the day. As a result, the weather was mostly good.The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rain in several areas of Delhi on Friday. The sun has been beaming brightly in most parts of Delhi since Thursday morning.However, clouds became visible as the day proceeded. Many times over the day, there were also dense clouds.
During this time, light precipitation was observed in Delhi's Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Sports Complex weather stations. As a result, there was no major temperature increase.The highest temperature of the day was 34.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, Delhi's standard observatory. Which is the normal temperature for this time of year? The minimum temperature, on the other hand, was 25.8 degrees Celsius, one degree lower than normal. The relative humidity in this area ranged from 93% to 69%.
The Meteorological Department predicts that the overcast and rainy weather will persist. On Friday, most areas of Delhi might expect light rain.During this time, the maximum temperature may be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature may be 26 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be between 8 and 12 kilometers per hour.At the same time, as a result of these weather activities, Delhi's air is consistently pure.
The Central Pollution Control Board stated on Thursday that the average air quality index in Delhi was 92. This level of air is kept at a satisfactory level. The Meteorological Department predicts that this pure air quality will last for the following two days.