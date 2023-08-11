I.N.D.I.A leaders meet at Parliament House on Manipur issue

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held meeting with the leaders of the INDIA alliance to discuss the Manipur situation and said that the fight to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state will continue from streets to the Parliament.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) member leaders met in chamber of Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition on Rajya Sabha.

In a tweet, Congress from its official X handle said, “Congress President and LoP Kharge held meeting with INDIA leaders. For bringing peace in Manipur we will do what is requires. This fight will continue from streets to the Parliament.”

The INDIA leaders have been demanding for a discussion on Manipur in Rajya Sabha and also a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Upper House.

Modi on Thursday spoke in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion.

Modi in his over two hours long speech he gave an assurance that peace will prevail in Manipur and that it will march forward on the path of development.

The BJP-ruled state government in Manipur has been trying to resolve the situation prevailing there for the past six years and the efforts will continue in the future too, Modi said.

“The entire country and the House is with Manipur. We will together ensure peace there,” Modi said.

However, he said that all efforts to ensure peace in the state should be free of politics.

The no-confidence motion was defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote