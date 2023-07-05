Kishan Reddy Reaching Hyderabad. Will meet party leaders to review arrangements for PM Modi's Warangal visit

New Delhi: The sulking union minister G Kishen Reddy finally seems to have reconciled to his new post. Reddy who had gone into sort of hiding since morning has now decided to go to Hyderabad by evening. He is learnt to have convened a meeting of the party leaders in Hyderabad to discuss the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal on July 8.

It is learnt that he would stay put in Warangal till July 8 and monitor the arrangements for laying foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit as well as the public meeting of the Modi.

However, still it is not clear whether he had submitted his resignation or not and whether he would be chairing the evening meeting in the capacity of Union Minister of state president. Sources said that he cannot chair the meeting as state president as he has not yet taken charge of the new responsibility.