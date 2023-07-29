Live
- Bibi ka Alam procession kick-starts marking Youm-e-Ashura
- Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders
- Find a match for Rahul: Sonia to women farmers from Haryana
- Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted
- Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share
- Stages of sleep and what you should know about them
- Embrace Glamour on Lipstick Day With These Lip Shades
- IISc, Japanese scientists discover 600-mn-year-old ocean water
- World ORS Day 2023: How ORS helps in Dehydration and Diarrhoea
- Rajinikanth comments on SRH team goes viral
Playing with women's respect: Rahul
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the BJP in its "greed for power" is playing with "women's respect" as well as the self-respect of the country.
Gandhi shared a video montage built with media reports about incidents of sexual assault to attack the central government. The video referred to such incidents as the sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur, alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleged killing of a woman in Uttarakhand in which the son of a BJP leader was accused, and the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
