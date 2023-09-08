Live
Just In
Raja’s remarks reflect INDIA’s Hinduphobia: BJP
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday described DMK leader A Raja's remarks against Sanatan Dharma as "outrageous and vitriolic" and slammed the Opposition parties, saying Raja's comments reflect the INDIA bloc's "mental bankruptcy" and "deep-rooted Hinduphobia".
"Changing name does not conceal one's intent and character," Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.
Changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character.
Outrageous and vitriolic comments about #SanatanDharma, this time by DMK Minister A Raja, reflects the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the INDIA bloc, he said.
He said the country is watching how the Congress and its "friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat". Let these "hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth", Pradhan added.