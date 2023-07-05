Live
- RJD leader falls off buffalo while celebrating party formation day in Bihar
- Ajit Pawar approaches Election Commissio to stake claim over NCP
- New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman
- Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day
- Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway
- Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy
- Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes
- Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy
- WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
Road Caved in Janakpuri no one injured.
New Delhi: A significant portion of a road collapsed in Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident, an...
New Delhi: A significant portion of a road collapsed in Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported in the incident, an official said.
A video doing rounds on social media showed a huge crater formed in the middle of the road after the road caved in.
Meanwhile, the police have also installed barricades around the collapsed portion to avoid any untoward incident.
The road cave incident comes after parts of the national Capital had witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday.
The weatherman has predicted moderate rainfall in the national capital, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning moderate rain could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads on Wednesday.