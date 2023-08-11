Searing and unsparing Modi promises peace in Manipur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured people of Manipur that the Centre and the state government are working together to restore peace in the violence-hit state and asserted that culprits behind heinous crimes against women will be given stringent punishment.’

“Violence in Manipur is saddening. Crimes against women are unacceptable and the central and state governments will ensure that the guilty are punished and we are working in that direction," he said. He assured people of India that peace will return to the state due to the combined efforts of the central and state governments.

Modi also spoke in detail about his government's development works for the entire north-eastern region, noting that he alone had visited the area over 50 times and his ministers over 400 times. Modi was searing and unsparing of the Congress on the issue of North East. He said the Congress government under the then prime minister Indira Gandhi used the Air Force to attack citizens in Mizoram on March 5, 1966 and also launched a military attack on Akal Takht in the 80s. Congress did not mention this.

Those were the days when IPS officers had to give part of their salaries to the terrorist outfits.



He recalled Lohia’s words and said Dr Ram Manohar Lohia had stated that Nehru had deliberately ignored North East and deprived them of development. That is Congress. Modi said now there has been sea change in the North East. NDA will make the north eastern region a vibrant region.

Development of NE is the top most priority of his government. In the last nine years it had spent huge amounts of money and brought in modern road connectivity, laid railway lines and introduced Vande Bharat trains. Not just this it has also provided air connectivity and soon an IIM will be set up in Mizoram, he added.