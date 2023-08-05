Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold third India opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold the third meeting of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' in Mumbai from August 31 to September 1. This information was provided by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. In this regard, Sanjay Raut told the media after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting on Saturday that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will also invite opposition leaders, including five chief ministers attending the meeting here, to dinner on August 31.

He stated that the meeting will take place on the evening of August 31 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. The next day, on September 1, the meeting will start at 10 a.m. According to Sanjay Raut, there will be a press conference in which the leaders of the opposition parties will answer several questions.

Sanjay Raut stated that MVA leaders will meet with the government to discuss other problems pertaining to the security of other opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will be coming to Mumbai for the conference."The MVA leaders who attended today's meeting decided that the 'INDIA' meeting here should be successful, as it was in Patna and Bengaluru," he said. We have assigned each leader responsibility for the preparations for this two-day summit.

Opposition leaders who attended Saturday's meeting included Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, his party's state president Jayant Patil and national working president Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Subhash Desai and Raut, Congress leaders and former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, Congress Legislature Party chief Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress state unit chief Nana Patole.