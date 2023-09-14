Tragic Incident In Delhi: Two Men Succumb To Toxic Gas Inhalation In Sewer Mishap

On Wednesday morning, two individuals tragically lost their lives due to the inhalation of toxic gases after entering a sewer located opposite a luxury hotel on Mathura Road, according to the Delhi Police. It is suspected that the two men entered the sewer with the intent of stealing cable wires.



Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the southeast district, disclosed that one of the deceased individuals has been positively identified as Salim, a resident of Batla House.

The police were alerted on Wednesday morning about an unconscious man inside a sewer near a traffic signal opposite the hotel. However, upon arriving at the scene, they discovered two individuals within the sewer. Deo further stated, "The two bodies were retrieved and transported to a city hospital for postmortem examination. The crime team was dispatched to the location for a thorough investigation."

During the course of the investigation, one of the deceased men was identified, and efforts are currently underway to ascertain the identity of the other individual. A senior police officer also mentioned, "The individual identified as Salim had a history of criminal involvement, with approximately 12 cases registered against him in various police stations throughout Delhi."