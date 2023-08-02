VHP To Hold Protests Across Delhi-NCR Following Violence In Nuh; Security Measures Tightened

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organization, is planning to organize protests throughout the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday in response to the recent violence that occurred in Haryana's Nuh district. The police and intelligence officials are closely monitoring the protests as there are concerns that it could potentially lead to further violence in the Nuh district and create a ripple effect.



On Monday evening, a communal clash erupted in Nuh district following an attack on a VHP procession, which was triggered by a video posted on social media. Rumors spread about the participation of cow vigilante Monu Manesar in the march. This violence has resulted in the death of five people. In Nuh, four individuals, including two home guards, were killed as a mob attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. Additionally, a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

The VHP is planning to stage protests at 23 locations in Delhi, and officials anticipate that the number of protest sites may increase. According to reports from News18, the Delhi police expect the protests to be more symbolic rather than involving large crowds. Some of the protest sites include areas like Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh, Tilak Nagar, Narela, Nangloi, and Ambedkar Nagar, some of which are also situated close to the Haryana border.

Authorities have instructed the Delhi police to deploy additional troops, secure religious sites, and be prepared with anti-riot gear.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police PRO, Suman Nalwa, stated that considering the violence in certain districts of Haryana near Delhi, comprehensive security measures have been put in place at all sensitive locations in Delhi, and additional police forces have been deployed where required. Any attempt to disrupt Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with firmly, reported Hindustan Times.

A significant number of police forces were observed stationed near the Nirman Vihar metro station, which is among the locations where VHP demonstrations are scheduled to occur.

In a traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned that due to the protests at the red light of Nirman Vihar metro station, Vikas Marg is expected to be fully blocked. The advisory further advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad or via the Delhi-Meerut E-way and heading towards ITO to take NH-24, while those coming from Vivek Vihar should take Nala Road to reach ITO.

The VHP is planning a significant demonstration in Noida on Wednesday in response to the Nuh violence.

VHP's Noida Mahanagar mantri Dinesh informed on Tuesday that during the violence, numerous vehicles were damaged and set on fire. Two police home guards lost their lives, while pilgrims and Bajrang Dal workers sustained injuries. VHP's publicity chief Rahul Dubey mentioned that the protests would commence from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A and proceed towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy would be burnt.

These protests are taking place during a time when Section 144 has been imposed across Noida and Greater Noida, which prohibits unpermitted religious activities, such as namaz, puja, or processions, from being conducted in public places and on roads.