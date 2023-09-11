Viral Image: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Humble Gesture At G20 Summit In Delhi

A photograph capturing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conversing with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, during their visit to Delhi for the G20 Summit, has become an internet sensation.



Shared by various users on X (formerly known as Twitter), the image has been accompanied by captions applauding Sunak's humility.





Big man don't have ego! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of UK sat down on the floor to match the comfort - in a tetatete with with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. #G20 pic.twitter.com/6oAbzuskbd — Ayanangsha Maitra (@Ayanangsha) September 10, 2023





Both Sunak and Hasina were attendees at the G20 Summit, which concluded on Sunday. The candid snapshot of their friendly exchange has garnered widespread attention on social media.

In the photo, Sunak can be observed sitting barefoot on one knee beside Sheikh Hasina, who is seated on a wooden chair.

Numerous users posted and retweeted the photograph while commending Sunak's gesture. One social media user wrote, "A true leader doesn't let ego get in the way! UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sat down on the floor to ensure comfort during his tête-à-tête with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Another user described the photo as "charming" and "endearing," while someone else praised Sunak as a "gentleman."

Earlier on Sunday, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, Sunak visited the Akshardham Temple in East Delhi and participated in aarti at the temple. He had previously expressed his pride in being a Hindu and his intention to visit a temple during his trip to India.

Following the temple visit, Sunak paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

During the G20 Summit, Sunak held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the progress of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. He expressed optimism that remaining issues would be resolved soon, leading to the signing of a mutually beneficial FTA.

PM Modi extended an invitation to Sunak for a bilateral visit to further these discussions, an offer Sunak accepted while congratulating him on the successful G20 Summit.