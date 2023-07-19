Live
Water Level at Yamuna crossed danger mark again.
With water level in the Yamuna River increasing again threat of flood looms large. According to officials water level has once again crossed the danger mark, reaching 205.35 meters.
It was recorded above the danger level at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. An hour later, the water level reached 205.48 meters.
The danger level is 205.33 meters, and the current water level shows that Yamuna is flowing 15 centimeters above the danger level.
Officials are expecting an increase in volume due to the current rain in the hilly areas.
On Tuesday night at 8 p.m., it was recorded at 205.3 meters, which was slightly below the danger level. However, due to continuous rain in the hilly areas, it increased again and crossed the danger level mark.
The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13. As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas were submerged, and many roads were flooded.