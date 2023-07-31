Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur

On Sunday evening, the police called off the search operation for three boys who were feared to have drowned in the Yamuna river in outer Delhi's Alipur. The incident occurred on Saturday when the boys, aged 14, went out swimming in the river. The search began on Saturday night after the trio's bicycles were found on the riverbanks, but the children could not be located.



The missing children, identified as Rishu, Shivam, and Rupesh, along with two other school friends, had gone for swimming around 9:30 am on Saturday. While two of them returned home in the evening, the other three did not, prompting their parents to launch a search and subsequently inform the police.

Despite the government's repeated warnings to avoid the river and its floodplains due to the Yamuna's water levels hovering near the danger mark for several weeks, the boys ventured into the water. The search operation is ongoing, and a kidnapping case has been filed at Alipur police station in connection with the incident.

Locals informed the police that the two classmates who had returned home did not inform anyone about the alleged drowning, adding to the complexities of the situation.

According to Ramesh, who is the uncle of one of the missing boys, Rishu, the families of the boys became aware of the situation and questioned the two boys who had returned home. Upon questioning, these two boys finally revealed that the three missing boys had drowned, which caused them to get scared and return home.

Upon receiving this new information in the early hours of Sunday, the families informed the police, leading to a renewed search operation. The police found the bicycles of the missing children along the riverbanks but have not yet located the boys. There are fears that the missing boys might have drowned.